By Femi Bolaji

There was celebrations on the streets of Jalingo, Taraba State capital following an appellate court ruling that re-instated ex Deputy senate minority leader and Senator representing Taraba South, Emmanuel Bwacha as governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Taraba state.

Supporters of the senator were seen in trucks and loudspeakers celebrating in their numbers across Jalingo metropolis.

Recall that the September 20 ruling of Federal High Court Jalingo had nullified the APC governorship primary election which Bwacha won.

The suit was filed by a fellow contender in the governorship primary election, David Kente.

Spokesman of the Bwacha Campaign Council, Aaron Artimas, while briefing newsmen, said the ruling of the appellate court was a sign of victory for the APC ahead of the governorship poll.

According to him, “the judgement of the Appeal Court ruled that the institutions authorized by law to monitor and authenticate the conduct of primaries are the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC and the Security Agencies and the respective organisations and they have presented reports to the effect that the primaries had been successfully conducted.

“The Court held that the lower court merely engaged itself in academic exercise by exploring into irrelevant issues.

“The Bwacha Gubernatorial Campaign Council, BOCC heartily welcomes this Judgement not only as the vindication of our faith in the Nigeria Judiciary but also a divine answer to the prayers of millions of Tarabans whose faith in God’s positive intervention was not diminished.”

He also used the forum to appeal to all those that contested the governorship ticket with Bwacha during the governorship primaries to rally round him to ensure the APC rescue Taraba from the hands of the PDP.

He also said their campaign train would go round the state to ensure APC sweeps overwhelming votes from the presidential elections down to the state Taraba Agog as Appeal Court reinstate Bwacha as APC Governorship Candidate

