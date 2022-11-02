By Juliet Umeh

A group, the Niger Delta APC Youth Vanguard, has passed a vote of confidence on the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Sonny Echono, on his transparency in the execution of projects across tertiary institutions in the country.



The President and National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Fiawei Pathfinder, stated this during a courtesy visit to the Tetfund Executive Secretary in his office in Abuja.

It noted in a statement that “educational infrastructure remains key to conducive learning environment and capacity building in any nation.”

The group added that it became necessary to let Nigerians know what Echono was doing with his leadership and wealth of experience and patriotism to galvanize infrastructure development in all Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.



It stated: “Echono has amazingly and enormously done well under the Buhari-led administration and deserves a commendation.”



The group said Echono’s leadership had brought massive structures, including lecture theatre, academic office buildings, blocks of classrooms furniture, laboratories, and library equipment.

It also listed construction of road networks within higher institutions, provision of portable pipe bone water and the creation of serene, good environment for teaching and learning across all tertiary institutions in the country as some other areas the executive secretary had delivered, undermining the long ASUU strike.



The group described the leadership of Echono as sterling, painstaking and meticulous in the processing, packaging, and execution of projects, driven by transparency and accountability.

It described Echono as a seasoned and astute administrator, a detribalized and patriotic Nigerian, adding that in his 100 days in office, the landscape of tertiary institutions had greatly transformed with different heights, lengths, and shapes of edifices with state-of-the-art equipment and furniture under this short time of his being at the helms of affairs.

“Tetfund under Echono is evolving, there is this zeal and passion in addressing the area of implementing special and regional intervention projects, and programmes across all federal and state-owned universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education, which are enlisted under the purview of TETFund,’’ the group said.

It called on stakeholders in the education sector and all well-meaning Nigerians to join hands and collaborate with the Tetfund Executive Secretary to enable him succeed and take the nation’s education sector to an enviable height.

RELATED NEWS