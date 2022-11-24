Felix Morka

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is committed to the transmission of 2023 election results electronically by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) contrary to some media reports.



Mr. Felix Morka, APC National Publicity Secretary said this on Thursday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen at the party’s national secretariat.



Morka was reacting to media reports that the party was opposed to the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the Results Viewing Portal (IReV) for 2023 general election.

He said that the APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu was grossly misquoted on the deployment of BVAS and electronic transmission of election results at a meeting with the Commonwealth Pre-election delegation.



“A section of the media is awash with comments credited to the APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu on the deployment of the BVAS and IReV.

“Otherwise known as the electronic transmission of election results for the 2023 general election.



“Media reports that Chairman Adamu kicked against INEC’s decision to deploy BVAS and electronic transmission of results is patently false and constitutes an unfair misrepresentation of the national chairman’s comments

“To be clear, Chairman Adamu did not kick against the deployment of BVAS or electronic transmission of results as erroneously reported by sections of the media,” the APC scribe said.



He said the APC-led administration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s mid-wife successful reform the Electoral Act and the introduction of BVAS among other technological innovations.



He added that the administration had superintended the conduct of credible, free, fair and transparent elections in Edo, Anambra, Ekiti and Osun.

“Our party and government remain committed to the highest levels of electoral transparency and democratic consolidation in our country.



“At the meeting with the commonwealth pre-election delegation, the APC national chairman while responding to a question regarding the country’s preparations for the 2023 election, said preparations were in top gear.

“He tasked INEC to take effective steps to bridge any gaps that may be created by electricity and telecommunications network challenges in certain outlying voting districts in the country.

“This is in order to ensure a smooth and successful deployment of BVAS and other technologies to ensure free and transparent election,” Morka said.

