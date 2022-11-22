By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has adjusted its presidential campaign timetable to accommodate more programmes ahead of next year’s general election.

In a document sighted by Vanguard, the party will, on Sunday, November 27, hold a fundraising dinner in Lagos, where it would also launch its “crowd sourcing app”.

On Wednesday of that week, the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, would meet with Southwest leaders before engaging in a parley with the organized labour in Lagos the following Friday and holding the Lagos State rally and Southwest stakeholders meeting the next day.

Tinubu’s international engagements would now hold as from December 4 to 12, while the Abuja Youth rally would hold on December 17.

The campaign council would then go on a break from December 23, 2022 to January 3, 2023.

While most of the remaining days would be used to hold town hall meetings and rallies across some of the states, February 15, 2023 has now been slated for the grand finale in Lagos.

Equally, the PCC would use the period between February 16 and 24 for “election planning”.

