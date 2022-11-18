By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue Coalition for Democracy, BCD, has said it is shocked and suspicious of the sudden suspension of the much awaited Abuja High Court judgment in the case by former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mike Aondoakaa challenging the emergence of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue State.

Mr. Aondoakaa who was a governorship aspirant on the platform of APC dragged the party and its candidate to court alleging that the process that produced him was skewed and contravened laid down procedures and guidelines of the party and the Electoral Act 2022.

The case which was slated for judgement Thursday November 17, 2022 was suddenly suspended for a date to be communicated to the parties who early in the day thronged the court for the scheduled judgment.

Reacting to the development, Coordinator of BCD, Aloysius Gbakaan said “we received with shock and suspicion, news of the sudden postponement of the judgment.

“As a pro-democracy organization that seeks the cause of justice in all electoral matters across all political parties, we wonder why a court would schedule a date to deliver a judgment and then on the scheduled date come up with a claim that the judgment is not ready and could not even communicate a new date. That is impunity taken too far.”

The group alleged that there were moves by an APC leader and others to manipulate the court judgment, “which we suspect may be the reason for the curious postponement which will be resisted.

“We however reaffirm our confidence in the judiciary as the last hope of the ordinary Nigerian, and we remain firmly optimistic that the judiciary will serve justice in the matter without the fear of intimidation or victimization as this is the only way to strengthen our judicial and electoral systems.

“As the arbiter, we demand the judiciary to remain impartial and not compromise to pervert the course of justice. We expect a new date for judgment on the Benue governorship suit to be fixed quickly and the verdict passed.

“We caution APC leaders in Benue State and those aiding them to desist from putting pressure on the judiciary over the lawsuit in question and allow justice to prevail. If they are confident that they conducted a free and fair governorship primary election, why the fear and movement from pillar to post?

“We commend Chief Aondokaa for taking the noble path of seeking justice in the court of competent jurisdiction to deepen democracy in the country.

“Democracy thrives when citizens comply with the rule of law and the judiciary upholds its integrity, hence as partners in the sustenance of democratic culture, we are confident that the judiciary will vindicate itself as a hallowed institution.”

RELATED NEWS