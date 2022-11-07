By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–TENSION has enveloped the university community as executive members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, led by its president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, have begun meeting to deliberate on the half salaries paid members by the federal government, last week.

The meeting which is currently ongoing at the union’s headquarters, located at the Permanent Site of the University of Abuja campus, would deliberate on the government’s action and possibly explore response options to the development.

There are indications that members of the body at the meeting, cutting across various zones of the country may vote for declaration of sit-at- home by lecturers in protest against government’s action.

Already,some branches of ASUU have resolved that members will stay at home until the government pays salaries of members it witheld following recent 8-month old strike by the action.

Students who had resumed for academic activities following the suspension of the industrial action are worried that if the meeting ends with declaration of sit-at- home by the union,they may be forced by to their homes.

Details coming…

