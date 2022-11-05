Top actress Ngozi Ezeonu and notable film maker, Alex Eyengho were among the major stakeholders in Nollywood who were honoured recently by the Association of Nigeria Movie Directors, ANMD, for their immeasurable contributions towards the growth of the industry.

Others were Sir Precious Preye Oliver a.k.a Mr Nollywood, and Dr. Nudubuisi Nwankwo JP, who was conferred with the grand patron of ANMD.

They were honoured at this year’s annual convention and the induction of new members of the association, which was held at the Mount Royal Centre Hotel & Suites, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos. The event also witnessed the inauguration of the Lagos State chapter of the association.

Receiving his award, Eyengho said, “I must say that I have not received a few awards in my 26 years in Nollywood but this particular award is one I shall cherish for the rest of my natural life.”

He described the award as “soul-lifting” for being recognised by colleagues and professional associations for specific values he has added to the development of the association and the industry generally. “This is what this ANMD award means to me”, he said

A total of 55 new members were inducted into the association.

While welcoming the new members, the President of ANMD Mr. Kenneth U. Ibeanusie urged them to imbibe the vision of the founding members of the association which is to provide a level playing ground for all professional movie directors in Nollywood both at home and in the diaspora.

Ibeanusie, however, reiterated the plans of his leadership to build a multi-million naira edifice that will serve as the National Secretariat of the association as well as a hotel with an in-built production location.

Also, speaking at the occasion, the Governor, Lagos State chapter of the association, Mr. Nnabuike Okoro called on all the film directors across the country to endeavour to come together to help restore order and predictability to the growth of the global film market and expansion in line with the theme of the confab.

RELATED NEWS