By Benjamin Njoku

Curvy actress Anita Joseph is almost becoming a marriage counselor. Just recently, she made a post on Instagram, where she shared tips on how to enjoy a successful marriage with her followers.

The heavily-endowed actress, who got married to her celebrity hype man-husband, Fisayo Michael Olagunju popularly known as MC Fish about two years ago, made a similar post again, while calling herself a marriage counselor.

“As a marriage counselor, I hear a lot of unspeakable, unimaginable and despicable things. If your man is not touching you I mean having s***x with you that means he’s f***king some one else more,” the actress wrote on IG.

In her previous post, the Anambra State-born curvy actress revealed how her hubby was her boyfriend before he became her husband. She added that he never takes any decision without informing her.

She said “He was my Boyfriend before he became my husband’ My husband never makes any decision without asking me first. He needs my opinion in everything. And trust me it works perfectly, I do the same. I can’t do a thing without telling my hubby. These are the little secrets to a successful marriage. “Spiritual connection between you and your partner is very important.”

