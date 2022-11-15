By Eric Teniola

The author in this fourth and concluding piece, continues with the discourse on states creation and concludes that states and even local government creation exercises were biased and lopsided. The third instalment was published last week.

WHAT is more, the ill-fated Federal structure which rested on a theory of regional security and autonomy, as well as the socio-economic imbalance in the political system prevented the emergence of a broadly-based political consensus and clearly perceived national objectives. Consequently the issue of state creation became a nagging problem that plagued this nation from its very inception. s

The movement for the creation of states in Nigeria can be traced back to 1937 when Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, GCFR (November 16, 1904 – May 11, 1996), advocated in his book The Political Blueprint of Nigeria, a Federal form of government for the country and the division of the country into eight constituent units based on geographical configuration.

Dr. Azikiwe was later joined by Chief Obafemi Jeremiah Oyeniyi Awolowo, GCFR (March 6, 1909-May 9, 1987) who, in a book, Path To Nigeria Freedom published in 1947, proposed a redivision of Nigeria into ten federating units with ethnic, linguistic and cultural affinity as the basis of division.

However, Chief Awolowo writing in 1966 seemed to have modified his stand when he shifted ground and advocated a redivision of the country into eighteen states – nine in the North and nine in the South based on linguistic and cultural affinity as well as economic viability of states in the Federation.

However on May 1, 1967, at a meeting of Western Region Leaders of thought at Ibadan, the same Chief Obafemi Awolowo advocated the creation of COR state – to be made of Calabar, Ogoja and Rivers state. “There is urgent need for the creation of COR state by decree which will be backed if need be by the means of force”.

Increased agitation by various minority ethnic groups for their own states in which they would feel safe from domination by the ethnic groups prompted the British Government in September 1957 to appoint the Minorities Commission, with Sir Henry Willink as Chairman to – ascertain facts about minorities in Nigeria and propose means of allaying the fears, advise what safeguards could be provided in the Constitution, recommend, though only as last resort, the creation of states specifying the areas to be included in such States evaluating their economic and administrative viability and ascertaining what effect the creation of New States would have on existing States and on the Federation and examine the question of revising the boundaries of existing Region.

The exercise for the creation of states was first carried out by General Yakubu Gowon on May 5, 1967 when he created twelve states out of the four regions we had then, namely Western Region, Eastern Region, Mid-Western Region and Northern Region.

He created North Western state, North Eastern state, Kano state, North Central state, Benue/Plateau state, Kwara state, Western state, Lagos state and Mid Western state.

On February 3, 1976, General Murtala Ramat Muhammed (November 8, 1938-February 13, 1976) created additional seven states to make it nineteen states. They are Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Imo, Niger, Ogun and Ondo states. In effect only four military rulers have created states in Nigeria, namely General Yakubu Gowon (88), General Murtala Muhammed (November 8, 1938-February 13, 1976), General Ibrahim Babangida (81) and General Sani Abacha (September 20, 1943-June 8,1998).

I do not know whether new states will be created with the provisions as contained in the Constitution. The present thirty-six states structure in Nigeria is biased and partial. Even the present 774 local government structure is worse. It is prejudiced. Lopsidedness is a better word.

