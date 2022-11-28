Reps Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Aniocha/ Oshimili Federal Constituency in Delta State, Hon Theodara Isioma Ndah, has called on supporters to maintain resolve on winning the election as she was in to win.

This is following rumours of being a placeholder for the ruling party in Delta State.

In a statement by Hon. Isioma Ndah in Asaba, she said the rumours were confirmation that her issues based and people driven campaign has touched certain nerves and made the opposition camps uncomfortable.

She said, “I have been reliably informed that some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been going around telling people that I am working for Hon Ndudi Elumelu in the forthcoming elections and nothing and absolutely nothing could be further from the truth.

“I left All Progressives Congress (APC) for good and do not have regrets, it is not a part of me to speak ill of the party. I worked for Hon Ndudi Elumelu (PDP), between 2010 – 2011 and I proved that I am an achiever.

“Again, let me make it clear that I am in the 2023 contest to win. It is not strange hearing this because it is expected, especially when the people at the grassroots are ready for change after seeing through lies and unkempt promises. How could I be working against the wishes of the people who are asking for change?

“The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ceded their NASS tickets to Aniocha North. The All Progressives Congress (APC) did the same with their House of Reps ticket to Aniocha South. Where is the place of Oshimili in these equations? I think the most appropriate thing to do is to have a balance. And that is why I decided to join the race.”

“To all my supporters, volunteers and campaign staff, please disregard such lies for it is meant to distract us from the good progress we are making. If you are not making meaningful impacts, nobody will talk about you.

“This lie shows that we are touching raw nerves and we will not stop until Justice, Equity and Fairness rules in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency.” Ndah Stated.

