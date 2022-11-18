By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

OVER the years, there has been bloody conflict between herders and farmers over pastures and water, Thursday, the Federal Government said with the launch of the National Animal Identification and Traceability System, NAITS, it will be a game changer for Nigeria’s livestock industry.

Director, Animal Husbandry Services, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Winnie Lai- Solarin, stated this during a Stakeholders Engagement Session of NAITS in Abuja.

Lai-Solarin further stated that identification of animals would be easier by NAITS and also facilitate traceability in terms of being stolen or disease outbreaks.

The NATIS is an initiative by Megacorp Nigeria Limited and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

She said:”Our animals will be identified, we will be able to trace them, we will be able to encourage farmers to keep proper records, the African Continental Free trade Area is where Nigeria should take pride in and and actually come up tops, but without being able to trace and identify our animals, we will not be able to compete favourably.

Now, that NAlTS is in place the importance of NAiT cannot be over emphasised.

”We will be able to identify our animals; we will be able to trace them and we will be able to encourage farmers to keep proper records and data of these animals.

”You know that data is very expensive, it is something that you need for planning, data is what government will require to also intervene.

”Data is what the farmers will need to sell their animals in the international market and space.

Meanwhile, speaking on the sidelines, a consultant on the project, Jazuli Bichi, explained that the project aims to address the menace of cattle rustling, banditry and to protect investments in the livestock sector.

“What we are looking at is trying to solve a national problem, all these issues of cattle rustling, banditry because the country has not gotten it right for a long time.

“This type of activity being proposed by Megacorp and the ministry is targeted at addressing majority of these problems, because we cannot go and establish a commercial livestock farms even near the towns because of the effect of what will happen to the investment, and this is the sector that holds the key to the survival of the country in terms of meat supply and milk supply.

“So we need to safeguard investment in terms of livestock production, one of the means is this programme, so that at the end of the day, nobody will have the incentive of stealing someone’s animal or rustling cattle from a larger population”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Registrar, Nigeria Institute of Animal Science, NIAS, Prof Eaustace Iyayi, assured of the Institute’s support for NAITS, and commended the professionals behind the realisation of the technology and handing it over to the livestock subsector.

Iyayi noted that the emergence of the project is imperative at this point the government is stressing on diversifying the economy and also finding solution to the protracted herder-farmer clashes, and it will also enhance

security and boost the economy.

“I know that past efforts have been made but didn’t really go far, we are pleased that the department has been able to push it to this extent.

“We are very confident that something good is going to come out and we are going to have a system that is going to be put in place that will help us to address all the issues that are related to animal and animal production in this country.

“We need to identify the animals for security reasons and for ownership reasons and also as a factor against theft and rustling.

“We need to also have a system by which these animals are traced for disease surveillance and also for market accessibility.

“We cannot access the international market with our products on animal if we do not have a traceability system, they are not going to open the doors for us”, he said.

Also speaking was the National Secretary, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, and the President-elect of the Association, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, expressed optimism that the project will go a long way to proffer solutions to problems herders are facing in the country.

“This programme is our child. We started it together with Megacorp before bringing in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, as it is now, we have signed a collaboration agreement with the Ministry and Megacorf, so I am happy to see the progress of an initiative that we initially started.

“It will go a long way in solving some of the security challenges that we are bedeviling our members across the country”, he stated.

In a goodwill message, the Emir of Katsina, represented by the Danjin Katisna, Alhaji Bello Abdulkadri lauded the Federal Government for the initiative.

In another goodwill message, a representative of Food and Agriculture Organisation, FAO,

Dr Ayodele Majekodunmi, said NAITS is a welcomed development and great feat achieved by the Nigerian Government as this will upscale food production and nutrition security.

Majekodunmi also assured FAO’s support for the Federal Government to add value in the agricultural sector.

