By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Managing Director of Ekwulobia Urban Mass Transport Company Limited in Anambra State, Chief Innocent Ezeokafor has died one week after he was released from the kidnappers den.

Information from his company at Ekwulobia in Aguata local government area said Ezeokafor died at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi.

The transporter was abducted on October 19, 2022 and was not released until last week after18 days in captivity.

It was gathered that his health condition worsened while in captivity and developed into more health complications on Saturday. He was rushed to the teaching hospital where he died.

