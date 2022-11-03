..May God forbid another 8 years of APC in Nigeria – Anenih

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

FORMER Minister of Women Affairs Mrs. Josephine Anenih, yesterday said that the worst thing that will happen to Nigerians is to allow the All progressives Congress, APC, to rule Nigeria again.

Mrs Anenih warned Nigerians against making Tinubu, the APC standard bearer for the 2023 presidential election president.

Speaking during the Inauguration of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Council and Management Committee, PCMC, in Awka, Anambra State capital, Mrs. Anenih said that “if Nigerians want to face the reality and tell themselves the truth, APC should not rule Nigeria again and Tinubu cannot be the Messiah they need.”

According to Mrs. Anenih, “This is not the time to be sentimental and emotional, we have existential threat as Nigerians, we also need to survive as Ndigbo, we need to be strategic and pragmatic, PDP and Atiku Abubakar is a short cut to solving our problems in Nigeria and Nigerian president of Igbo extraction, APC and Tinubu cannot offer the country and the people anything good.”

“The problem we have in Nigeria today is APC, they have destroyed this country, and they still want to rule the country to do more destruction and harm to it and the people. God forbid, God forbid another 8 years of APC in Nigeria. We cannot survive more years of APC led government”.

Also speaking during the occasions, the Chairman of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, Anambra State, Senator Ben Obi, and Anambra State the Director General Presidential Campaign Management Committee, PCMC Anambra State, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, pleaded with members of the party whose names did not appear in the list of the committee to see themselves as members and join hands to work to deliver on their mandate.

While Senator Obi disclosed that PCC Anambra State will operate open door policy to ensure the victory of PDP in the state for the presidential, National Assembly and State elections, Prof. Okoonkwo, said that he accepted the DG of the PCMC for the state not because he is a member of PDP, but because Atiku and Okowa have solution to the most important thing, which is restructuring.

RELATED NEWS