By Henry Umoru

SENATOR Stella Oduah, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Anambra North has assisted well over 15000 indigent petty traders with soft funds to boost their activities in her Senatorial District.

This was done through her pet project known as Ego Mbido Afia Scheme, an Empowerment Programme for Women, we care.

In a statement from her office, the women were drawn from the seven local Government Areas that make up her Senatorial District.

They are Onitsha North; Onitsha South; Ogbaru; Oyi; Ayamelum, East and West.

Speaking through Chielo Emelda, the women who hailed her for the gesture, described her as a mother, a true representative who is always there for the people without discrimination as they could testify to that before everybody.

They assured her that as a way of saying thank you to her as a woman who has the heart of her Constituents and provides the necessities of life for them, they will work to ensure that she returns to the 10th Senate against the backdrop that the Senator is simply the best choice for the them.

In her remarks, Oduah said that the gesture was aimed at boosting their business activities as well as help enhance the well-being of the women.

Senator Oduah stressed the need for the creation of small scale businesses and empowerment programmes in order to tackle extreme poverty and hunger at the grassroots.

She however cautioned that democracy cannot thrive amidst poverty and that hunger, poverty and violence can be threats to Nigeria’s democracy if not nipped in the bud.

