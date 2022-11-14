By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian track and field athlete, Oluwatobiloba Ayomide Amusan has made her way to the five finalists for the Women’s World Athlete of the Year 2022 Awards.

This was according to a statement released by the World Athletics on Monday as the countdown to the awards event continues.

Read also:

Guinness celebrates Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, extraordinary women in sports

Tobi Amusan attributes successful 2022 to ‘God’s faithfulness’

Trump’s daughter, Tiffany marries Nigerian-Lebanese fiancé, Michael Boulos

A record 1.3 million votes were cast online and through emails using World Athletics’ social media platforms, the organisation said.

Amusan made the shortlist following a remarkable year which saw her set a new record of 12.12seconds in the 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships, Oregon 2022.

The 24-year-old Amusan became the first Nigerian and African to accomplish the feat

Amusan also won the African and Commonwealth titles in addition to successfully defending her Diamond League championship.

The other competitors for the honour are veteran Jamaican athlete Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Kimberly Garcia of Peru, Sydney McLaughlin of the United States of America, and Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela.

As part of the World Athletics Awards 2022, the winner will be revealed on World Athletics’ social media platforms in early December.

RELATED NEWS