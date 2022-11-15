Nigeria’s queen of the track, Tobi Amusan has been named in the list of five finalists for the 2022 Women’s Athlete of the Year.

The World Athletics released the name of the athletes on its official website on Monday.

Amusan made the shortlist following a remarkable year which saw her set a new record of 12.12s in the 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships, Oregon 2022.

The 24-year-old was the first Nigerian and African to achieve the feat.

Amusan also successfully defended her Diamond League title and also claimed the Commonwealth and African crowns.

Veteran Jamaican athlete, Shelly-Ann Fraser- Pryce, Peru’s Kimberly Garcia, Sydney McLaughlin of the United States of America and Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas are the other athletes in the running for the award.

The winner will be announced on World Athletics’ social media platforms in early December, as part of the World Athletics Awards 2022.

