Amusan and Brume

Nigerian female sprint hurdler Tobi Amusan and long jumper Ese Brume have qualified to compete at the 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships holding year August in Budapest, Hungary.

Other Nigerian female sprinters that will also be competing at the Championships include: Favour Ofili, Grace Nwokocha and Rosemary Chukwuma.

Read also: Spain vs Germany: Prediction, history, early exit

Vanguard reports that the five individual athletes secured their qualification at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last August while Amusan automatically qualifies as the current World 100m hurdles champion.

Amusan could have also made the Championships through the entry standard or the wild card her Diamond League victory conferred on her.

Recall that The Commonwealth Games period fell within the qualification window for the Championships.

Two of the five relay teams – the women’s 4x100m and the Mixed 4x400m also secured qualification to the championships, the flagship event of World Athletics.

The two relay teams secured qualification following the cancellation of the 2023 World Relays in China due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, three other Nigerian athletes also qualified provisionally for the World Athletics Championships as area champions.

They are Oyesade Olatoye (Hammer Throw), Chioma Onyekwere (Discus) and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Shot Put).

After a keen contest, the trio won their respective events at the 22nd African Athletics Championships in Mauritius last June.

RELATED NEWS