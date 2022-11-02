pic of RMAFC officials and the Ondo Amotekun Commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye during the visit in Akure.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Chairman Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohammed Shehu, has said that the establishment of Amotekun and other states security outfits may signal the beginning of State Police in the country.

Shehu said this during a courtesy visit to the Ondo state security outfit codenamed, Amotekun, in Akure.

Speaking through the team leader of the Indices and Disbursement Committee of the Commission, Isiak Hamid, the chairman, lauded the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and other South West governors over the Amotekun initiative.

He pointed out that the initiative was aimed at tackling insecurity and ensuring that peace continue to reign in their domain..

According to him, “We want to commend Governor Akeredolu and other Governors in the southwest for coming up with the noble initiative which has continued to reduce crime to its barest minimum in the area. May be, this would be the beginning of State Police in Nigeria”.

” We have seen commitment, and real patriotism. We can see that Mr. Governor did not set up this security outfit as a joke. It is not cosmetic.

“We will convey your message to our Chairman who sent us and we also ask that the state Governor gives a certain percentage to Amotekun to access stabilisation fund and it is our prayer that some part of it gets to the Corps.

Earlier, the State Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, lauded the Commission for the visit and its readiness to support the Corps.

Adeleye who described funding as a challenge, thanked governor Akeredolu for ensuring that the Corps continued to nip crimes in the bud.

He added that they needed more supports in the area of funding for equipment and to holistically tackle crimes.

“One major advantage that we have is that we understand the terrain and we have the men, but we don’t have the equipment.

“Our security architecture is enhanced by very good communication equipment that we have, but it is grossly inadequate.

“Within our first six months of coming on board, we received over 5,000 petitions from farmers complaining that they were being robbed, Kidnapped and their livestock and farmlands destroyed, but within our limited resources, we were able to arrest the situation.

The commander said that “Ondo State is the gateway to the entire south west region. You would have been saving future generations if you assist us with adequate fund to cushion the challenge of inadequate funding.

