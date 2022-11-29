By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Operatives of the Western Security Network, code-named Amatekun Corps, Ekiti State Command have paraded two persons over alleged money ritual in Ado-Ekiti.

The suspects identified as Adeniyi Oluwafemi (28) and Abdulazeez Ogunsakin (52) were arrested by the Corps following a complaint by the relatives of the victim, a 17-year-old girl.

Parading the suspects at the office of the Corps in Ado-Ekiti, the Commandant, Brigadier General Joe Komolafe, (rtd) said one of the suspects, Adeniyi Oluwafeni was said to have ambushed the victim on her way to church and made attempt at slitting her throat.

He explained that luck however ran against him as the lady struggled with him and made frantic effort to collect the knife from the suspect.

She was said to have sustained serious injury on her right hand and raised alarm which led to the arrest of the suspect by residents of the area.

The suspect confessed to journalists that he wanted to use the lady for money ritual.

He disclosed that other accomplices Abdulazeez Ogunsakin whom he described as an uncle and herbalist had given him the contract to get human parts for him for ritual purposes.

Recounting her ordeal, the 17-year-old girl, Godfirst Osigba, said she was on her way to the church when one of the suspects suddenly accosted her, pinned her to the wall, and made attempt to slit her throat.

She explained that one of the victims who until the incident was a neighbor in Kajola area of Ado-Ekiti, where she is working as an apprentice.

RELATED NEWS