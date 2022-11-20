•…as new leader targets re-engineering of scheme

By Charles Kumolu, Deputy Editor

Sometime in 2009, at Aso Rock Villa, Nigeria’s seat of power, the then First Lady, Turai Yar’Adua, was disturbed over the spate of restiveness in oil-producing states in the Niger Delta region.

The nation was recording unquantifiable losses in many areas, especially the economy.

Daily unwholesome news from the creeks left much to be desired.

At the time, government seemed to have run out of solutions or better still deployed the wrong approach to such a parlous situation.

The legitimate force employed, only succeeded in making the area more restive while the nation accelerated toward bankruptcy.

Sunday Vanguard recalls that the military had launched a major ground, air and sea offensive to flush militants out of their camps in the area.

Like the wife of James Madison, 4th US President, Dolley Madison, who understood the importance of national treasures and saved them from being destroyed when the British burnt down the White House in 1812, Turai knew the significance of peace to the success of her husband’s administration.

Behind the scenes, without the knowledge of President Umar Yar’Adua, alongside a few like minded people, she laid the foundation for what later became the Amnesty Programme. This is perhaps unknown to many.

You will be amazed to know how she set the stage for what later became the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP.

Militants

However, there was also the Niger Delta Technical Committee, NDTC, upon whose recommendations, government acted.

But the then-First Lady played troubleshooting roles behind the scenes.

“We started talking slowly with the militants, when it got to a stage, I told my husband that this is what we are doing. We used to invite them at about 1:30 or 2:30 at night. I used to have meetings with them privately in my office. We would just smuggle them into my office, even though my husband didn’t know until I told him what I was doing. He agreed and said let’s go and see them. From there, we handed over everything, “she stated while featuring in Violence Free World, VFW, interview.

Some well-meaning individuals had also sought solutions, but the fact that the idea of amnesty could come from such an unlikely quarter spoke volumes.

It clearly underscored the severity of the challenges militancy posed and as well, the urgent need for peace in the creeks at the time.

Sunday Vanguard couldn’t get the official record of total money lost to militancy, but several estimates of losses at certain stages of the restiveness suggested the nation was losing a third of its oil production at the peak of the crisis.

Losses

For instance, between 2006 and 2007, an estimated sum of $14.4billion tax and royalty income was lost by Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the then Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC,Mr.Basil Omiyi, at a pre-conference workshop by the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists,NAPE.

Also, in the first quarter of 2009, a few months before the amnesty declaration, daily losses were put at 1,101,488 barrels of oil daily. Within the same period, about 178.9 billion cubic feet ,cf, of gas production was lost to the unrest.

In 2016, former Minister of Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, said Nigeria lost $50-$100 billion in oil revenue at the peak of the militant attacks on oil and gas facilities in the Niger Delta, which slashed oil production from 2.2 million barrels per day to one million barrels per day.

It was based on the losses and the security threat militancy posed, that Yar’Adua granted amnesty to former agitators in August 2009, leading to the establishment of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP.

From its inception to date, PAP has had six coordinators. They include Mr. Timi Alaibe, Mr. Kingsley Kuku, Brigadier Gen Boroh ,retd, Col Milland Dikkio, retd, and the late Charles Dokuboh.

Objectives

13 years later, observers are keen about knowing if the key objectives of the PAP: disarmament, demobilization and reintegration have been achieved.

Findings by Sunday Vanguard showed that while what could be called total disarmament and demobilization have been realized, a lot needs to be done in terms of reintegration and other sub-objectives.

For instance, incessant attacks on oil facilities by militants are no longer being recorded, leading to an improvement in oil production beyond the pre-amnesty period. But crude oil theft believed to be perpetrated by those in high places has nearly driven oil production to where it was before amnesty proclamation.

On the pledge of training and educating 30,000 people, who surrendered at the inception of the scheme in Obubra, Cross River State, some have been trained, educated and given vocational skills in various fields.

Among the products of PAP are pilots, lawyers, engineers and welders among others.

Irrespective of the successes recorded, stakeholders believe that much needs to be done to ensure the realization of the dreams envisioned by the late President Yar’Adua.

Ndiomu

The realisation of the total objectives is predicated on how well the present leadership of Major-General Barry Ndiomu, retd, addresses inherited challenges in the management of the scheme.

The federal government had, last September, appointed the Bayelsa-born ex-military chief as Interim Coordinator of the Amnesty Office.

Apart from serving as the Garrison Commander, Nigerian Army Headquarters and Chief of Training and Operations, Ndiomu held other sensitive positions before he retired in 2017.

At the time Ndiomu emerged as head of PAP, government had mulled winding down the programme to the consternation of those with deep knowledge of its performance so far.

As of last September, this paper reported that government had commenced the process to effectively shut down PAP by December 31, 2022.

In a-13-point terms of reference titled: ‘Winding Down the Presidential Amnesty Programme’, Ndiomu was mandated to “ensure the cessation of all processes of contract award immediately, identify and profile beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme from inception between 17th and 31st October 2022.”

However, stakeholders in the region kicked against the move, stating that among other things, a lot of its core values haven’t been realised.

This resulted in government’s decision to shelve the earlier plan of shutting down the programme.

To observers, most of the arguments against winding down PAP highlighted the magnitude of the task before the new leadership.

Sunday Vanguard found most of the issues to be inherited leadership gaps.

Non-Niger Deltans

They include the growing number of beneficiaries of the scheme, over N90 billion debt profile, alleged systemic fraud and existence of non-Niger Deltans in the programme among others.

According to information obtained from PAP website, no fewer than 30, 000 people were captured in the programme with 65 percent being youths from Niger Delta-impacted communities.

It was learned that what Ndiomu met on the ground was a situation whereby some beneficiaries who have been trained and empowered were still receiving their monthly stipends.

The irregularities on the payment list were recently uncovered by an internal audit that was instituted by the new Interim Administrator to clean up the database of the programme.

The action had attracted criticisms from few, but many hailed it, saying

the programme was structured to run in three phases: training, empowerment and engagement, after which beneficiaries exit. But that wasn’t the case as the number of beneficiaries kept increasing up until the time Ndiomu assumed office.

Beneficiaries

It is believed that the successful delisting of bogus beneficiaries would save costs for government and ensure the culture of exploiting the system is addressed.

A source at the Amnesty Office, who spoke on the exercise undertaken by the new leadership, said: “The painful aspect of the issue is that a lot of people have fed fat from the PAP, many of them are called ‘billionaires’ today.

“The main agitators, who really fought, are not part of those who are billionaires today. They were exploiting the programme until Gen Ndiomu exposed their nefarious acts.’’

The source further revealed that over the years, scholarships were given to hundreds of non-Niger Deltans.

The trend was said to have denied deserving ex-agitators training, which is one of the three phases of PAP. The other stages of the programme are empowerment and engagement.

Another source drew a parallel between the composition of PAP and North-East Development Commission, saying it’s difficult to find any Niger Deltan working in the commission. He added that non-Niger Deltans, including those from the North, hold sensitive positions in PAP.

The alleged inclusion of non-Deltans in PAP, was, however, corroborated in an interview with Sunday Vanguard by the Grand Patron of Ijaw Youth Council Eselemo, who said, “people like Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo and others who are not from the Niger Delta benefitted, according to revelations.”

Value

Also, Ndiomu was said to have met over N90 billion in debts, which perhaps made the federal government include ascertaining the debt profile in his mandate.

A report sighted by Sunday Vanguard stated that the presidency had directed Ndiomu to, “propose a mechanism for the settlement of outstanding debts, if any, by 31st December 2022.”

This unarguably confirmed the worries of stakeholders over the indebtedness of PAP.

Further findings showed that over the years, the programme has not created much value in terms of employment and engagement of the trained ex-agitators.

It is believed that had past leaders taken those aspects of the amnesty deal seriously, many trained ex-militants would have been well engaged in the oil industry activities even beyond the region.

Key stakeholders were of the view that had former agitators been fully involved in the massive investments in the sector, Ndiomu wouldn’t have inherited the challenges of engagement and employment.

Work in progress

This is why many stakeholders want the present leadership, having shown capacity and sincerity, to prioritize engagement and employment of many former agitators.

For observers, apart from the likes of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, Asari Dokubo, Ateke Tom and a few others, who are now in productive enterprises, many ex-agitators are still struggling.

“If Tompolo, NNPC and other stakeholders had leveraged the Training and engagement of the ex-agitators in the pipeline surveillance contract, it would have reduced the number of untrained ex-agitators and it would have been a win-win situation. The numbers will be trimmed down, just as more value would have been created for government,” a Delta-born stakeholder, who pleaded anonymity, told this paper.

As things stand, PAP is a work in progress and not a concluded assignment. This was largely demonstrated through calls by well-meaning Nigerians for President Buhari not to wind down the scheme as planned.

Now that the President has given the programme a new lease of life with the decision not to terminate it, the onus is on Ndiomu to re-engineer the operations of PAP.

In that regard, it is expected that he makes government see reasons the scheme should be redesigned as a social investment programme.

Having demonstrated willingness to deliver through his actions so far, not a few doubt Ndiomu’s capacity at recalibrating PAP along its core objectives.

