By Ada Osadebe

American singer, Olurotimi Akinosho, known professionally as Rotimi, and fiancee, Vanessa Mdee are currently expecting their second child together.

Recall Rotimi and Mdee first went public with their relationship last year, while taking a big step ahead in their relationship.

34-year-old Rotimi proposed on the 30th of December, 2020, in Atlanta to his 33-year-old fiancee.

The couple welcomed their first son, Seven Adeoluwa, in September 2021.

Rotimi announced the news on his Instagram on Monday, where he shared a video of him and Vanessa at their gender reveal party, to disclose the sex of their baby.

In the video, Rotimi released the umbrella, which rained in pink confetti on the couples, while he captioned the post “Baby #2!!! It’s a girl.”

Vanessa also shared a video thanking God saying, “Baby No. 2. GLORY TO GOD … it’s a girl.”

