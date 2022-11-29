By AYO ONIKOYI

An African-American by the name of Juan Minniefield has lost his mayoral bid to become the Mayor of Waldo, Arkansas in the last elections. The loss, according to him, was occasioned by his love for Africans which some Americans, Black Americans have found distasteful and an effrontery to their own very existence.

Minniefield also contested for the same election in 2018 with a pledge to work for free but lost nonetheless.

Sharing his experience with Vanguard, the bearded America sent some feedback in reaction to his loss on his Facebook handle.

A woman, simply known as Maggie, spoke the minds of many African-Americans about their feelings towards Minniefield’s passion.

She writes, “ Hello Dear Friend, I am sorry that you didn’t get the mayor job but please don’t get mad with me for saying this but when you turn against your own black women and praise African women. We have pride too. The people in that town (Waldo) probably don’t care for Africa the way you do. You wanted their votes but you only talked about the African women, and showed all the African women pictures. Maybe you should move to Africa Because we mean nothing to you anymore. Anyway, that’s the way I feel.”

Minniefield has been unapologetic and fiercely committed to his love for Africa, promoting Africa and Africans on various social media platforms. True to the assertion in Maggie’s reaction to his election loss, Minniefield appears to be obsessed with African women as he promotes and posts their pictures unabashedly on his social media platforms to eulogise their beauty and values.

He told Vanguard that he wants to be the Mayor of Waldo, Arkansas because is particularly saddened by the abject poverty in the town and lack of development. He said Waldo is as poorly developed as some very bad States in Africa, reiterating that he is ready to work for free.

“The current Mayor earns 3 thousand dollars per month but only visits Waldo about once a month while she focuses on other jobs she has. That means whe works only 30 hours per month. I’m willing to work for free to turn this town around,” he said.

Juan Armando Minniefield, in a chat with Vanguad reiterated that he is a proud black American that wants to show the world that Africans and black Americans can work together and be the most powerful people in the world.

Speaking about his love for Nigeria, he said, “ I feel a close spirit with Wole Soyinka, the great Nobel Laureate, the late great Fela and Chinua Achebe. Nigerians are the smartest people in the world and they can teach black American boys and girls a skill in wood carving, In return black American farmers can teach Nigerians farming.

“It is my dream to bring Nollywood to Arkansas on my land where it would be one of the largest in the world.

