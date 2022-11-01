Kelechi Amadi-Obi

By Chris Onuoha

In what seems like reawakening the conscience of Nigerians towards appreciating the beauty of its diversity, a renowned Nigerian photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi has held spectators spellbound with a wonderful works of photography titled “Amazing Nigeria” that is currently showing at the Ecobank building in Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Truly, it is amazing indeed, as the creative guru went into a risky adventure to develop a documentary of motion and still-life images of Nigerian landscapes, unleashing the lushly eco-friendly endowment that Nigeria is blessed with; such that is either ignored or have been sidetracked by the event of time, like the insecurity, ethnocentric divisive approaches towards its cultural diversity, which in a way, disrupts tourism spirit in the country.

Guests and art enthusiasts at the exhibition were awed at the amazing works that showcase dept and connecting feelings towards a fading hertage, as explained by some.

Curated by SMO Contemporary Art and supported by The Macallan and Ecobank, the 30 photographic works on display showing till November 6, 2022 is the culmination of Kelechi Amadi-Obi’s twelve month journey traveling across Nigeria to photograph spectacular mountains and valleys, discovering breathtaking waterfalls and awe-inspiring landscapes, in an effort to tell a radically different story about the country’s rare, forgotten panoramic vistas.

Amadi-Obi is a multiple award winning photographer whose images have been showcased in leading global publications including Vogue Italia, Emporio Armani, Forbes and Microsoft among others. The trained lawyer turned fashion photographer and mentor to a generation of creative talent in Nigeria’s fashion, film, music, art and celebrity circles took this meditative journey into the heart of his homeland after a rich career spanning over twenty years.

The works on display include Obudu Mountain resorts in Cross River State; Awhu Monastery; Gurara waterfall; Ogbunike Cave; Idanre rocky hills; Osun Oshogbo grove; suspended lake at Ado Awaye and Mambilla plateau among others.

“I believe perception often becomes our reality. It is how we look at the world around us. The digital world and books have become agencies from which perception collates. We form a conclusive opinion of a place without ever visiting it because of the impression fed,” explains Amadi-Obi.

He disclosed that with the project, he decided to go on a journey to discover Nigeria for himself, experiencing the pitch-dark caves of Ogbunike to the cascading waters of Agbokim and Obudu Mountain where beauty of nature has no end, adding that the images represent the beginning of a journey to discover the true beauty of Nigeria.

Revealing some of his on-the-spot discoveries, Amadi-Obi said that a visit to Osun Oshogbo shrine shows a well preserved and managed grove and relatively cheap to go to. “The management of the grove are constantly restoring the sculptural pieces and art works while in some places, there is less infrastructure to attract tourists. At Ogbunike cave, the government has built houses but no one is in there. It was locked. A guide that took us around came in with a bike from the town. Meanwhile, there are few structures on the ground with no one managing it.

“Ogbunike cave is very pitch-dark just like any other cave. I was able to make my studies about cave photography before I embarked on that. Ogbunike is very dark and inhabited by bats. So, I have to go there with portable lights to enable light shootings. This is one goal I intended to achieve because everyone who has been to Ogbunike would confirm that it is completely dark. But with these pictures, I succeeded in revealing the beauty of the cave from the inside,” he said.

He mentioned that one of the challenges of harnessing some of the Nigeria’s endowed tourist sites is negligence by government. According to him, some places have not been developed at all. Places like Mambilla plateau is like several local governments on the mountain. There are no roads, just a track lane. The only mobility to the mountain is by bike or distant trekking. He said it is an amazing place to be with sight-seeing views on top of the mountain.

“For the Awhum Monastery, it is made sacred for spiritual upliftment. It is managed by Nuns who guard it jealously for the purpose of preventing fetish worshippers on the ground. There is a Virgin Mary image there to represent the essence of the place while encouraging people to visit, worship and feel free, instead of turning it to a sort of secular jamboree,” explains Amadi-Obi.

Amadi-Obi disclosed that one the major aim for the project is not just photography but about telling the Nigeria stories. “Nigeria is a great country. We just need to see it, believe it and work towards its greatness through a believable story like this. This is one of those steps to reveal the different layers of not just our topography alone but how endowed we are,” he said.

He also explained that the concepts and beliefs of national integration towards one indivisible nation are just a mindset. According to him, most times, Nigerians are never divided when listening to music or watching sports. They tend to forget their differences in such mood which could also reflect in a project like this.

“I do find awesome how vast Nigeria is, but get more worried when the entire region is not secured. People are compelled not to travel as much as they could because of these challenges. but the whole issue here is about perception. For instance, people has always been curious about the Mambilla plateau. Each time any one travels, he learns something new out of curiosity.

“This in a way is an instrument for national integration because it tends to being out information about places, opening people’s mind about the people and culture. When that starts to happen, integration takes place. However, there are simple things that need to be put in order to create that tourism attraction. Most of these sites do not need massive infrastructure to get it running. It could be just good roads for vehicular movement, hotels for lodging because nature has already provided the entertainment. For instance, I was in Riyom to see the famous Riyom rocks with a triangular shape. But when I got there, I met a small community of farmers around the rocks. I curiously enquired if they make money out of the site, but to my surprise, they said no, that they were just farmers occupying the place as home. However, if there is a basic infrastructural development that would attract visitors, the natives can rip the economic benefit of the nature around them. Even at that, souvenirs can be created out of the wonderful beauty of nature around them.

Commenting on the amazing works of art by the photographer, the exhibition curator, Sandra Mbanefo Obiago, founder, SMO Contemporary Arts said, “At a time when the incessant drone of bad news is increasing, ‘Amazing Nigeria’ reminds us of the power of art to transcend the ordinary and urgent; Amadi-Obi’s commitment to ignite hope and change our perceptions of our country, and of what truly represents Nigeria in all diverse complexities.”

For Azu Nwabogu, founder AAF and Director, Lagos Photo Festival, “Contemporary visual culture in Nigeria is incomplete without the emollient narratives of Amadi-Obi. ‘Amazing Nigeria’s’ wide angle approach in taking several steps back to assess, present and highlight the diverse, beauty, little known and under-utilised landscapes that grace the topography of Nigeria,” he said.

