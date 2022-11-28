Friday, the 4th of November may have come and gone, but the beautiful memory it left still lingers in the minds of the 2000+ attendees of the Amala Festival that rocked the Trans Amusement part of Ibadan city to its roots.

Partnering with Africa’s no.1 Premium Malt Drink, Malta Guinness, the Amala Festival, anchored by Nollywood comic Yoruba actor and comedian, Babatunde Bernard, popularly known as Baba Tee, was a platform that provided attendees with an opportunity to enjoy the rich cultural experience of Amala with Ewedu & Gbegiri against a backdrop of acts from an amazing line up of top music acts including the renowned Fuji musician, Alhaji Akande Abass Obesere, X-TWO J, Mavin Records artist, Boy Spyce, and the indigenous Yoruba rapper, Seriki Omoowo.

Attendees were refreshed with free cans of chilled Malta Guinness and delightful mocktails to pair with their favourite Amala combo. Speaking at the event, the Senior Brand Manager, Non-Alcoholics Category, Ife Odedere, stated that “Malta Guinness has a long history of sharing Goodness with Nigerians and we’re excited to partner with the Amala Festival to bring nourishing goodness to the people of Ibadan. There’s no better way to share nourishing goodness with our consumers in Ibadan than a plate of hot Amala & Ewedu paired with chilled Malta Guinness.”

With this partnership, Malta Guinness continues to reaffirm its status within the Malt Category as an enabler of goodness and holistic wellbeing fueling the can-do spirit of Nigerians.

