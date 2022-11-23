…Baby Rescued

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The FCT Police Command on Tuesday night said it has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the corpse of a dead woman which was found in a bush with a two year old toddler at Souka community, along Airport Road, Abuja.

Sources privy to the recovery of the baby disclosed that an empty bottle of insecticide was found beside her corpse in the bush on Monday pointing to suspicion that the un-named woman may have committed suicide.

But the spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh when contacted said the Police cannot rush into conclusion that the woman drank sniper adding that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the true cause of her death.

“I can confirm to you that this case was reported at our division in Iddo. The corpse has been deposited at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital morgue. The child is in the custody of the police and efforts are on to trace the woman’s relatives”, she said.

Sources disclosed that the woman’s corpse was found when passers-by heard her baby crying in a nearby bush.

“When the location/voice of the crying baby was traced, the dead body of a middle-aged woman was seen in the bush. This was on Monday evening. A two-year-old girl was sitting close to her crying.

“Her continuous cry attracted passers-by to the scene of the incident before an alarm was raised.

“People rushed there and found an empty bottle of insecticide by her side; her body smelt of the insecticide. It was discovered she is stranger in the area and no one knows what made her do such a thing.”

RELATED NEWS