By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The death of a 20-year-old man in the Zololo area of Jos North local government area of Plateau State has raised tension in the community.

The deceased, identified as Ibrahim Babangida was alleged to have committed suicide but some other reports claimed he might have been killed by some suspected cultists.

Recall that Zololo is one of the volatile communities in Jos North and cultism is among the crimes rife in the area.

A source had told Vanguard in Jos that, “A 20-year-old boy named Ibrahim Babangida who resides at Majema by Zololo in Jos North Local Government today 20/11/2022 hanged himself in his family compound. A resident of the area confirmed that when the incident occurred, the corpse of the victim was taken to the Police station, C Division and was later taken to Police headquarters. There is tension in the area as it was alleged that the boy was killed by suspected hoodlums that engaged in cult activities.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo confirmed the incident but added that he could not confirm if it was a suicide as the investigation is ongoing.

According to him, “Yes, the DPO of C Division is investigating the case, as we speak, they are at the hospital to get the doctor’s confirmation. Although they called it suicide, we don’t call it a name like that. Although it seems like suicide, the Police must still investigate to be sure it was suicide not that somebody murdered him and make it look like suicide. The Police are investigating, further, the development will be communicated to you.”

RELATED NEWS