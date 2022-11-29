Protesters under the aegis of CCSN protesting from the Unity Fountain and were heading towards the Supreme Court.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A protest against the Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola was on Tuesday dispersed by a detachment of anti-riot policemen of the Federal Capital Territory FCT Command of the Nigeria Police.

The protesters under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Societies of Nigeria CCSN had begun their protest from the Unity Fountain and were heading towards the Supreme Court before they were stopped around the Federal Ministry of Justice by policemen led by a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Altine Hyelhira Daniel.

The policemen fired teargas canisters at the protesters and journalists who were interviewing the leader of the protesters.

The protesters had accused the CJN of dabbling into partisan affairs, saying his utterances in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital while being a guest of Gov. Nyesom Wike, left much to be desired.

Details later…

