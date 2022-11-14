By Egufe Yafugborhi

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers state on Monday arraigned 16 foreign nationals for suspected maritime offenses involving three counts of conspiracy, stealing, attempt to deal in crude oil and false pretence after being caught onboard a vessel, MT HEROIC IDUN.

In the charges read in the case between Federal Government Vs MT HEROIC IDUN and 16, the foreigners had, sometimes in August 2022, at Akpo Oilfield in Rivers State within Nigeria Exclusive Economic Zone, conspired amongst themselves and committed maritime offence.

The accused are alleged to have on same date and place, pretended to be victims of maritime offence in order to invade lawful interception by Nigerian Navy Ship Gongola and also attempted to deal in Nigerian crude oil without lawful authority.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges which are said to contravene Section 10 of the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act 2019.

Trial Judge, Justice Turaki Muhammed, after listening to the application of the prosecutors on amended charges ordered that the accused be remanded in a Nigerian Navy vessel to enable ten other suspects remaining to be brought to court to take plea.

Justice Muhammed before adjourning the matter to the following day, 15 November, advised that the accused be allowed to see their lawyers and be given medical attention if need arises.

About 26 persons were said to be onboard the MT HEROIC IDUN crude oil vessel at the Akpo Oilfield within Rivers State waters when it arrested 7 August by the Nigerian Navy.

A Navy surveillance facility was said to have tracked and constantly updated the Equatorial

Guinea Navy on the location of the suspected rogue currently being held at the Luba Anchorage in Bioko Island, Equatorial Guinea where the country is conducting her own investigations.

Captain of the Vessel, Metha Tanuj, shortly after the court appearance, narrated to newsmen that, “We came into Nigeria on 8 August. We have some misunderstanding relating to our documents which were supposed to be filed by the ship’s agent.

“In the night we had an incident with a vessel which we didn’t know at the time as the Nigerian Navy. As a company we managed to take all actions as advised by our higher authorities.”

He admitted they were first arrested by Equatorial Guinea Navy Ship. We arrived Equatorial Guinea and were there still being handed over to the Nigerian Navy.

RELATED NEWS