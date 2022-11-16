A Sharia Court in Kaduna State on Wednesday adjourned the case filed against Abdulbasit Lawal, a member of motorcycle association in Kaduna until Dec. 7.

The police charged Lawal with constituting nuisance and obstruction of law enforcement authority from carrying out assigned tasks.

The Judge, Rilwanu Kyaudai, adjourned the case following a prayer by the nominal complainant, the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA for an adjournment to enable the prosecution produce its witnesses.

Lawal, who resides in Abakpa in Kaduna, denied the allegations and was granted bail.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Shu’aibu, on Oct. 19, alleged that Lawal on Sept. 29, at about 12:30p.m. police personnel attached to the Operation Yaki Joint Patrol Team, responded to a distress call from KASTLEA.

He said that some group of youths armed with dangerous weapons attacked the KASTLEA office trying to cart away seized motorcycles, where Lawal was being held.

The police alleged that Lawal confessed to the crime and said he was a member of the Commercial Motorcycle Riders Association in Kaduna.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 58,115 and 113 of Kaduna state Penal Code law of 2017.(NAN)

