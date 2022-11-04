By Dayo Johnson

Akure—The traditional ruler of lkun Akoko area of Ondo State, Onikun of Ikun, Oba Olokunbola Adedoyin, and his family members, yesterday, escaped death by the whiskers as irate youths in the town went on the rampage.

The youths were protesting the alleged incessant premature deaths of promising sons and daughters of the community in positions of authority.

They stormed the major streets, displaying placards with various inscriptions, accusing the monarch of nonchalant attitude towards the incessant premature deaths of promising sons and daughters of the community.

The youths lamented that the unpleasant occurrences had been causing unrest and panic in the community.

Their leaders alleged that the incident was spiritual, accusing the monarch of the town of failing to perform some traditional rites since he ascended the throne 19 years ago.

They claimed that the monarch, who paraded himself as a “born again Christian,” refused to perform some rituals and rites to ward off the calamities since he ascended the throne 19 years ago.

They marched to the palace, but the monarch and his family members escaped after he was tipped off by his loyalists in the community.

However, the only petrol station in the town, said to be owned by the monarch and some property in the palace were torched during the protest.

Narrating his ordeal, Oba Adedoyin said he had attracted development to the town since he ascended the throne.

Oba Adedoyin lamented that the irate youths stormed his palace and threatened to kill him and members of his family but they escaped by the whiskers.

“They later attacked my petrol station where an attendant was macheted and three generating sets in the palace were burnt,” he said.

While describing himself as a prayer warrior, the monarch said he had been praying for the community with others.

The Divisional Police Officer for the Oba community confirmed that some of the youths have been arrested by police detectives and would soon be arraigned in court.

