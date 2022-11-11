By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state yesterday dismissed the alleged WAEC certificates forgery case brought against governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP by a governorship aspirant on same party platform Mr. Akan Okon

The court presided over by Justice Agatha Okeke struck out the case for lack of Merit, and then awarded N15m cost against Mr. Okon in favour of Pastor Umo Eno, PDP and INEC who were defendants in the case.

The Court held that all the claims by the plaintiff were based on assumptions and speculations.

The Court also held that Barr Emmanuel Essien , as a staff of the Ministry of Justice Akwa Ibom State has every right to tender the documents from WAEC which were confirmation of results of Umo Bassey Eno of 1981 and 1983.

The Court further held that the documents tendered by the plaintiff as Pastor Umo Eno’s academic records from the university of Uyo, there were no certified true copy of those documents as required by the Section 84 of the evidence Act, and that the makers were not made to authenticate the documents.

The documents were therefore thrown out by the court.

The Court held that all claims made by the plaintiff were based on assumptions and suppositions.

Delivering her judgement Friday evening Justice Okeke said”I enter judgement in favour of the defendant and award a cost of N15million against the plaintiff”

Meanwhile, the judgement over the alleged forged WAEC certificate brought against Pastor Umo Eno by his co-contender for the ticket of the PDP, has calmed fears among PDP supporters across the State over the likely outcome of the case.

