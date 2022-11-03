By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—ANAMBRA State government has denied that it ordered the arrest of two billionaires in the state who allegedly diverted the state’s revenue.

The press secretary to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Mr. Christian Aburime in a statement, described the alleged arrest as fake news.

In the said report, Soludo was said to have ordered the arrest of some prominent citizens of Anambra State over flying revenue windows in their control if they refuse to appear before the chairman, flying revenue committee of Anambra State, and Deputy Governor of the state this week.

Aburime said: “The government wishes to state that the report is fake news, fabricated by a person(s) whose objective is unknown.It is unfounded.

*Ndi Anambra are therefore advised to disregard the report as fictitious, malicious, and a figment of the imagination of the writer.

*Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo is committed to the enthronement of transparency and promotion of law and order, being one of the five pillars of his administration.

*Ndi Anambra is urged to continue to support the state government’s vision of building a liveable and prosperous smart mega-city.”

