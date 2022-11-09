Adekunle Akinlade

By Miftaudeen Raji

The deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democractic Party, PDP in Ogun State, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade said all odds are in favour of the party in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Akinlade made this assertion at a stakeholders meeting of the PDP in Yewa South Local Government, held at Engr. Tetede Hall in Ilaro.

He expressed the optimism that the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar will reclaim his lost mandate at the 2019 elections in 2023.

Akinlade, who attended the meeting alonside his principal, the PDP gubernatorial hopeful, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, noted that Atiku, going with the 2019 election results, is positioned for a better electoral performance in February, 2023.

His words, “The era of collating centre magics is gone and in its place, we must commend INEC for the adoption of BVAS into our electoral system. I can assure you that your votes will surely count in 2023 and we must make the right decision by voting the PDP at all levels.

“Unlike 2019 when APM had no polling unit, ward or local government structure and still made a good stand with your support, the PDP is an established platform since 1999 and now the hope of the masses come 2023 and beyond,” he added.

Akinlade berated the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, claiming that party stole the people’s mandate from the PDP in 2019.

He vowed that the APC would learn a difficult lesson in 2023, saying the people would reject them (APC) outrightly at the poll and stand by their votes, since President Muhammadu Buhari would not be on the ballot.

The PDP, according to Akinlade, is a party of hope, freedom and self determination, ”a party that allows and encourages you to attain your dreams unhindered.”

He added that, with two states already in PDP’s control in the South West, increasing the number to six next year will be an easy ride.

Akinlade reiterated his determination and that of his loyalists to repay those who stole their mandate in 2019 in equal coin come 2023.

He said, “Although the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is hoping to leverage on the Yoruba ethnic basis to win the South West in 2023, his party has dissapointed Nigerians and karma will surely play out at the polls.”

“In 2019 when the APC is in power, PDP still won two out of the six states in the South West and narrowly lost the four remaining states with an average of 40% margin,” he added.

