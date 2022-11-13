By Esea Miller Agbatutu

It has been a long, memorable, colorful and fulfilling journey for His Royal Highness, Alhaji Muhammadu Muazu Muhammadu II, the celebrated Emir of Kanam. Over 17 years ago, when the young Alhaji Muhammadu was living a private life, little did he know the mammoth role that destiny would bestow on him.

Upon the passing of Emir Muhammadu Ibrahim Mijinyawa, his Grandfather, Alhaji Muhammadu Muazu Muhammadu was elected the new Emir of Kanam. Alhaji Muhammadu Muazu Muhammadu was born on the 28th day of January 1973, as the first child of the late Chiroma Kanam, Muhammadu Muazu. Born to his mother, Hajiya Saadatu Muazu, who is also from the royal house and a village head, Emir Muhammadu Muazu was enrolled at the Central Primary School, Dengi in the year 1980 and finished in 1986.That was when Nigeria educational system was changed to 6-3-3-4 format of education. On leaving primary school, he proceeded to Government Secondary School, Kurgwi now upgraded to School of Primary Studies in present day Quan-pan Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Emir, in search of Tertiary Education proceeded to School of Preliminary Studies in Keffi Nassarawa State briefly and then returned home. That same year, he took the Nigerian Defence Academy entrance examination and passed. Two month into the programme, he was withdrawn by his late grandfather, the then Emir. When he returned home, he went ahead to attend the State Polytechnic (Plateau State Polytechnic) and obtained a diploma. Thereafter, he enrolled at the University of Jos for a B.sc progamme in Public Administration in the political science department and graduated in 2004. While preparing for the National Youth Service Corps programme, he was asked to ascend the throne of his forefathers in 2005 after the death of his grandfather, Alhaji Muhammadu Mijinyawa, the former Emir of Kanam whom he served for many years as private Secretary until nature drew curtains on his reign. To rule over a complex Emirate like Kanam and rule successfully is commendable. As a young prince who was born and grew up in the palace, Emir Muhammadu Muazu gave his grandfather support while he ruled. He maintained a close relationship with him as he perched under his wings.

He assisted him in writing letters and doing other things that had to do with western education. Not knowing he was being groomed for greater responsibilities in the palace, he handled many responsibility in the palace and doing other duties that had to do with the traditional institution. After obtaining a National Diploma Certificate from the Plateau State Polytechnic, he was appointed private secretary to the late Emir and he served in that capacity for 15 years until the demise of the late Emir whom he succeeded.

As a traditional ruler, His Royal Highness, Muhammadu Muazu inherited a powerful and influential office with a grand history. The Emir has done extremely well by protecting the rich and admirable culture and tradition of Kanam Emirate and as well accommodating and providing purposeful leadership for the people and giving them a sense belonging. Even though leadership itself comes with challenges, he towered in this respect. Many years ago, I got to know the Emir through Pastor George Ugwu Ejike, head Pastor with Deeper Christian life Ministry, Kanam. I joined Pastor George in one of his visit to His Royal Highness.

That faithful day, we were ushered into the Emir’s chamber where we met him performing his royal functions, intervening in a dispute involving two groups. After dispensing justice, members of the warring groups left his presence, rendering thanks to the Emir. A couple of minute later, I sighted the warring groups in such convivial and felicitous interactions that it was difficult to believe that they once contested against each other in that momentous duel. From his interventions, I saw a man with great intellect, a man who thinks lucidly and clearly on fundamental matters that affects the people. In those interventions, I saw also credibility and integrity as underpinnings to his intelligence and brilliance.

Such is the brilliance and depth of thought of the Emir that once he speaks at gatherings, the direction and resolutions of the gathering become immediately clear. As a good listener, he follows intently the contributions of all else, signifies to speak almost always last, itemises his points, defines his concepts, operationalises his terms, summarises contributions prior to his and makes his submission.

I have watched Emir Muhammadu Muazu, listened to him and admired his majestic finesse which he exuded in the last 17 years, and I am basking in the euphoria that the Kanam Emirate is once again flourishing with a 21st century monarch who is equipped with the intellectual depth, moral high grounds, and spiritual dexterity to lead a modern Kanam people to greater heights. The Emir has displayed ingenuity in the way he handles Kanam. A champion of development process that link the enormous resources of Kanam into development frames which make Local Government and development progress possible. He stands as a moderator of modernity, that is, he is a traditional brand that stands at the critical juncture where democracy, development and Local Government stand.

Today in Nigeria, where a handful of traditional rulers have derailed from the functions and responsibilities accorded them. Unlike traditional leaders who see themselves as demi – god whose word is law, who collect bribes, corner lands and suppress their subjects and do all manner of things that brings traditional institutions to disrepute, His Royal Highness, Muhammadu Muazu Muhammadu has performed commendable roles as a bridge between the people and their culture, and between the subjects and government, a custodian of value, culture and virtues.

He brings a lot more to the table. A man of high intellectual calling who made pursuance of education by the young people his cardinal objectives. Today many student from Kanam and beyond study in specialized secondary schools and higher institutions across Nigeria due to the Emir’s intervention .

His effort are also seen in the emirate, as Kanam now boast of a new college of health technology. Emir Muhammadu has been able to sustain the peaceful co-existence that exist in Kanam, this is basically because he runs an all inclusive traditional administration, integrating and all tribes and religious bodies in to the central traditional administration, making sure that each tribe has a head and ensuring that regular meetings are held.

In so doing, an understanding is created among all tribes and religion. He communicates with all groups through their heads and the heads inturn disseminate information to their people with a common understanding. There are also communication channels that exist from His Royal Highness to the district and village heads. This traditional setting has no doubt shielded Kanam from all form of crisis.

The traditional administration in Kanam runs an open-door policy, Having regular engagement with youths and getting their involvement in the administration of the institution which has helped in achieving religious and ethnic harmony. In the case of replacement or appointment to any vacant traditional stool, community leaders will attest to the fact that the Emir does not interfere with the process, he understands the wishes of the people and allows them to select their rulers through kingmakers.

He would ask that all traditional rites be carried out and advise on the need to select the best, recognizing the importance and how significant the survival of their culture is, putting character before wealth; integrity before popularity and the supreme culture before civilization. A very organized man with the gift of native intelligence, which he used maximally to greater advantage of the greater number of people. Emir Muhammadu has attracted several development projects such as roads, schools, electricity, hospitals among others to his emirate. He continually stresses the need for the well- to- do among his subjects to always make the welfare of the less privilege their priority.

This he argued would bring out the best in the low cadre and encourage them to contribute their own quota to the socio-economic progress of their areas, with the believe that a life that touches others lives forever. Above all, His Royal Highness is a firm believer in the supremacy of God Almighty as the Author and Finisher of our faiths and holds firm to our creator. I have seen the Emir pray fervently for the progress, peace and development of his people in the communities he visited.

The charismatic Emir is known to be incorruptible and courageous which are the hallmarks of sons and daughters of Kanam. He is also one who speaks truth to power and has zeal for good governance, development, justice, fair play, rule of law and maintenance of law and order.

There is no doubt that with this Emir, the circle of kanam greatness will continue to expand.This is remarkable. The story of His Highness is of decency and dignity. He is a man without wishy-washy equivocation, Spartan and abstemious waivers in his style, honorable and noble in personal outlook who never waivers in his characteristic commitment. He is indeed regal, resplendent and reverting. He is gracious in goodness, generous in giving as he is a man of excellent manner. A man of sterling integrity and zero tolerance for corruption.

The Emir is generally respected for his great humility despite his daunting traditional exploits and achievement. With him, you are assured of wise-cracks, profound thoughts, spiritually ennobling insights, sub line statements and words of wisdom. The Emir of kanam stool is respected and celebrated as one of the most enduring and conflict free in Nigeria. Going by history, all who have occupied that stool have done reasonably well. For Muhammadu II, Kanam has witnessed unprecedented growth and development. His inputs are visible in the economy of the emirate, in administration, Cultural revival and morals of the Kanam people. Emir Muhammadu came to the throne with a great sense of history of Kanam. His grasp of the historical trajectory of the Kanam people seemingly guided his sense of mission. Hard work, commitment and genuine efforts at sustaining peace are virtues that have made his reign successful.

With Emir Muhammadu, Kanam has never strayed. He has provided purposeful and very responsible leadership and has displayed a father figure to all players in the political space irrespective of their political afflictions and beliefs. Kanam, where His Royal Highness, Muhammadu Muazu oversee as traditional head is hugely endowed with purposeful diversity which is an important element in development.

From natural to human resources, Kanam is simply a wonder. Kanam breathtaking landscape and beautiful rolling hills are a thing of great admiration to anyone visiting for the first time. Hundred of communities reside beneath the hills. Dengi, the capital city of Kanam stands as a symbol of possibilities, trading and commerce are making progress. Life is inexpensive and moderate with refreshing cultures, multilingualism and multi-religionist, yet exemplifying a charming society, united in all fronts. Kanam I can say is in safe hands.

