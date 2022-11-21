By Festus Ahon

DELTA State Government, has disbursed N37million to compensate victims of the Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh crisis in Udu and Warri South West Local Government Areas, respectively.

Presenting cheques to the victims on behalf of the State Government, the Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, Chief Edwin Uzor, said the money was meant to compensate those whose structures were aff in the boundary demarcation exercise.

The beneficiaries include; the Vice President of the Isoko Development Union, Chief Dan Odhomo (N21m), Moses Mogra from the Aladja community (N2million); Engr Felix Omor from Aladja (N2million), Chief Samson Oyimi from Ogbe-Ijoh (N4million) and Chief Michael Azosiobe from Ogbe-Ijoh (N8million).

Uzor said: ‘’To my brothers from Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja, please, tell your people that there is a need for peace. Let everybody lay down their arms and let us dialogue amicably to end this conflict. As a state government, we must find a solution because this conflict is not healthy.”

Saying that appreciable progress was being made in settling the boundary dispute between both communities, he said; “in the cause of our demarcation exercise, the bulldozers affected their structures. Thus, we requested them to write and the governor, in his magnanimity, accepted to compensate them.

“It was made clear to them that we were not paying them, but compensating them and that has been done.”

In his remarks, Vice President of Aladja Community, Mr. Austin Lafua commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his peace initiatives which, according to him, have encouraged sustainable development across the state since he assumed office in 2015.

‘’I also want to use this medium to appeal to our Ogbe-Ijoh brothers to lay down their arms, embrace peace and let us live as one people. I thank the state government for compensating the victims”.

Meanwhile, the IDU Vice President, Chief Dan Odhomo, thanked the state government for its intervention in the Emede, Igbide and Uzere communities crisis.

