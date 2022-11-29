Hon Gboyega Adefarati



By Dayo Johnson , Akure

A Chieftain of the All progressives Congress APC, and former commissioner in Ondo state, Hon Gboyega Adefarati, has emerged as the party’s House of Representatives candidate for Akoko South East /South West Federal Constituency in next year’s election

Adefarati, the son of the former governor of the state, Chief Adebayo Adefarati, polled 71 votes to defeat Dr Olusegun Ategbole who scored 55 during a fresh primary election held at St Patrick’s college Iwaro Oka.

A Federal High court had ordered for a rerun following suit by other aspirants eyeing the seat.

The national body of the party had in a letter informed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC of its decision to conduct a fresh primary election in the Akoko SouthEast/SouthWest Federal Constituency following a high court ruling.

A five man electoral committee from the national headquarters of party led by former deputy governor of Anambra state, Dr Nkem Okeke said that a total of 126 delegates participated, with Mr Adefarati scoring 71 of the votes while Dr Ategbole polled 55 votes.

The initial primary election in the federal constituency was held in May 27, at Akure, the state capital, following alleged security problem before the court sitting in Akure ordered for a rerun, which was monitored by INEC.

Meanwhile , Adefarati, in a statement after his victory, thanked party leaders, delegates and supporters for the trust and confidence reposed in him.

The statement read, “Of a special and specific appreciation, he thanked Ondo State Governor and the Chairman of Southern Governors’ Forum, our own Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for his support and steadfastness in this project.

“Aketi is an upright man who lives and leads justly for the equity of all in his party and administration. To us at the Triple A Support Group, we are proud that our Leader didn’t make a wrong choice in leadership. Aketi is a wonderful and worthy Leader”

“In a similar manner, Triple A singled out the National and State Executives of our party for appreciation for giving the contest a robust fight by providing a level plain ground for all the party members to express their free choices and propel their ambitions.

“Both Adamu-led National Working Committee and Adetimehin-led State Working Committee deserve great accolades for the good job done”

“To all our esteemed and erudite APC Leaders in Akoko South East and Akoko South West Federal Constituency, your support(s) are not quantifiable in any measure.

” Your brother and your self-chosen Candidate, Triple A, would keep appreciating you for your love and supports”

“Of a truth, this election wouldn’t have been electrifying and interesting if Dr. Victor Ategbole didn’t put up a legal challenge and great political prowess of contest.

” That is the beauty of democracy. We contest, we oppose, we reconcile and we realign. If it is not so, democracy will be despondent for people to practice.

” Now as a brother in this beautiful APC family, we welcome his contributions in ensuring that the Candidate of his party emerges victoriously in the general election” he stated.

