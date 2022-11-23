Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The new Akirun of Ikirun, Oba Yinusa Akadiri has been denied access to the town’s palace.

The palace gate had been laced with charms and locked to prevent the monarch access the building by unknown persons aggrieved over his election by the kingmakers and subsequent approval by the state government.

It was gathered that the community had been hinted of move to escort the monarch into the palace on Wednesday (Yesterday) by security operatives in the state, hence, youths in the town were ready to resist the move.

An eye witness, who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that some youths had gathered at the Oja-Oba palace in the morning waiting for the Monarch’s arrival.

“As soon as the policemen arrived the palace main entrance with some herbalists, they neutralize the charm therein and forced the gate opened, but could not open the gate to the main palace building before some youths started pelting satchet water at them.

“The police fired tear gar to disperse the mob but it was not successful, hence, there was an exchange of gunshots between the security operatives and the youths around the palace”, the source added,” the eye witness said.

While the shooting was going on, Vanguard further gathered that some youths scaled the fence of the palace to set it ablaze.

A prince from Gboleru ruling house, Lukman Olatunji, it was learnt, was shot during the cross fire in front of the palace.

An elder brother to the deceased, Prince Tajudeen Gboleru disclosed to newsmen that the deceased led some people towards the palace upon hearing that some persons attempted to forcefully gain access into the palace.

According to him, “I heard that there was gunshots in front of the palace by security operatives with some people and he was killed right in front of the palace.

“I don’t know who really shoot him but there was gunshot by soldiers and police and he was killed.”

Meanwhile, operatives of the Fire Service Department, who were alerted to quench the fire at the palace were attacked by a mob outside, preventing the vehicle from accessing the scene.

Three of the operatives, our correspondent gathered, were injured, and taken to hospital while their vehicle was abandoned at the scene.

The department’s spokesperson, Adekunle Ibrahim while confirming the incident, said the injured personnel were recuperating at a private hospital in the town.

“We were alerted to the fire incident by police and personnel were deployed to quench the fire. However, a mob stopped the vehicle from accessing the palace and our personnel were attacked. Three of them are still at the hospital recuperating.

“As I speak with you, the vehicle is still abandoned at the scene as nobody is ready to risk their lives to retrieve it,” he said.

Meanwhile, efforts to get police reaction failed as the command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola did not pick call put across to her phone.

