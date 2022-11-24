•One dead, mob stops fire fighters

By Shina Abubakar

One person was reportedly shot dead , yesterday, in Ikirun, Osun State, as the new Akirun of Ikirun, Oba Yinusa Akadiri, and a group of persons tried to force their way into the palace (that had been locked and sealed off with traditional charms).

It was gathered that in the process of being resisted by some residents of the community, an imbroglio ensued and the victim was reportedly shot dead and part of the palace set ablaze.

It will be recalled that Some people in the town, who had been calling for a reversal of Akadiri’s appointment and installation, allegedly locked up the palace to deny the installed Oba access to the palace.

An eye witness, who pleaded anonymity, told Vanguard that some youths had gathered at the Oja-Oba area where the palace was located yesterday morning waiting for the Monarch’s arrival.

“As soon as the policemen arrived the palace main entrance with some herbalists, they neutralise the charm therein and forced the gate opened, but could not open the gate to the main palace building before some youths started pelting them with satchet water.

“The police fired tear gar to disperse the mob but it was not successful, hence, there was an exchange of gunshots between the security operatives and the youths around the palace,” the source added.

While the shooting was going on, Vanguard gathered that some youths scaled the fence of the palace to set it ablaze.

A Prince from Gboleru ruling house, Lukman Olatunji, it was gathered , was shot during the cross fire in front of the palace.

An elder brother to the deceased, Prince Tajudeen Gboleru disclosed to newsmen that the deceased led some people towards the palace upon hearing that some persons attempted to forcefully gain access into the palace.

According to him, I heard that there was gunshots in front of the palace by security operatives with some people and he was killed right in front of the palace.

“I don’t know who really shoot him but there was gunshot by soldiers and police and he was killed”.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Fire Service Department who were alerted to quench the fire at the palace were attacked by a mob outside, preventing the vehicle from accessing the scene.

Three of the operatives, our correspondent gathered, were injured, taken to hospital and the vehicle abandoned at the scene.

The department’s spokesperson, Adekunle Ibrahim while confirming the incident, said the injured personnel are recuperating at a private hospital in the town.

“We were alerted to the fire incident by police and personnel were deployed to quench the fire. However, a mob stopped the vehicle from accessing the palace and our personnel were attacked.

