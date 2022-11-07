The Deputy Alana of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, the apex body of Yoruba Self-Determination Struggle, Professor Wale Adeniran, on Monday, resigned his position effective from Sunday November 6th, 2022.



Adeniran, a former Commissioner for Education in Osun State, resigned from his position after the spokesperson of the group, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, resigned from his position.



Though Adeleye’s resignation was rejected by the Executive Council of the self-determination group, he had yet to accept as of the time of filing this report.



In a letter of resignation, Adeniran said notwithstanding his resignation, he would remain a staunch member of Ilana Omo Oodua.



The statement reads: “Dear Professor Banji Akintoye, as a matter of principle, I hereby give a notice of my resignation from the position of Deputy Alana, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, with effect from Sunday, November 6th, 2022.



“However, given my irrevocable commitment to the realization of an Independent and Sovereign Yoruba Nation State, separate from Nigeria, I hereby affirm that I remain a dedicated and staunch member of our freedom fighting organization, Ilana Omo Oduduwa.”



While Adeniran said he was resigning based on “Principle”, Adeleye, said he was resigning based on what “only him, Professor Banji Akintoye and Almighty God knows”.

