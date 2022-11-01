Dignitaries from all walks of life, particularly academics from different higher institutions of learning, stormed Ilutuntun in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State to pay their last respect to Prof. Akinloye Akindayomi’s mother who was buried weekend.

The late Mrs. Folayemi Akindayomi (Nee Enikanselu) who died at age of 84 years, was laid to rest amidst pomp and celebration.

During the wake service that took place at her son’s residence, an occasion where her son, Prof. Akindayomi, and her daughter, Mrs Yetunde Iperepolu, reminisced on their relationship with their late mother.

Some relatives, lovers and admirers of the late octogenarian spoke on how she made tremendous impact on their individual lives.

Speaking on life and time of his mother, Prof. Akindayomi, an Associate Professor, Accounting Department, University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley, USA, said his mother was born into the family of Pa Joshua and Mrs. Sarah Enikanselu on January 15, 1938 and died on October 5, 2022.

He described her as a philanthropist to a fault, saying she gave her all to the underprivileged even at the expense of her immediate family.

According to the erudite professor, “My mother is indeed the biblical Proverb 31 version of a woman. She’s a mother that we really pray to have in the next world.

“Our mother is a caring, prayerful, responsible, lovely and charismatic woman.

“She believed in service to humanity even at the detriment of her own children. Without mincing words, she’s a golden jewel.”

In his sermon, the officiating minister of God, the Most Reverend (Dr.) Akinola Adeyosoye of Cherubim and Seraphim Church of Zion, charged the congregants and Nigerians to live their lives by making positive impact in the life of others, particularly the underprivileged.

He recalled how dedicated the late Mrs. Folayemi Akindayomi, the Mother In Israel of the church, was serving God and humanity.

The clergy said: “We should all learn from the life our late mother, Mrs. Akindayomi, how dedicated shebwas to God’s service.

“She’s known in our community here that she rendered assistance to so many people irrespective of tribe or religion. She helped a lot of underprivileged people here ranging from paying school fees to assisting in boosting their businesses.

“We came with nothing and we shall surely depart with nothing. Success is how much you are able to make impact in the life others living around you.”

Her interment, however, took place at Prof.Akindayomi’s residence at Ilutuntun, in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Among several dignitaries who graced the occasion were a lawmaker representing Okitipupa-Irele Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Gboluga Ikengboju Prof. Victor Olumekun (AAUA), Dr. Tosin Ebiriowen, Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Prof. Ayesan (FUTA,), Mr. Tobi Orina, Bursar, AAUA, Femi Adetimehin and others.

