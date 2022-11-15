Federal Lawmaker Representing Egbeda Ona Ara Federal constituency ,Akin Alabi empowers constituents with equipment’s worth over 20million Naira promises more if re-elected

The lawmaker representing Egbeda Ona ara , Federal constituency at the House of Representatives , Honorable Akin Alabi has reiterated his commitment to spread across the dividends of democracy with quality empowerment programs and brilliant representation at the hallow chamber.

Honorable Akin Alabi disclosed this today during his regular empowerment program specially designed to equip women in his constituency with working equipments worth over 20million Naira.

The lawmaker explained that the empowerment which was stream lined to build the capacity of selected women with grinding machines and state of the art hair dressing machines , was basically to change the financial situation of the beneficiaries and also make them self employed.

While he disclosed that this empowerment is not a one off as he has over the years engage in series of life changing programs , he noted that this is one of the activities outlined to flagged off his 2nd term political campaign.

He disclosed that during the weeklong event , he will be Commissioning a Standard Football Pitch at Urban Day Gramm School Old-Ife, a Water Project at Idi-Obi, Ibadan, class of 3 Blocks of Classrooms at Community Primary School II, Aba Afiz, Olaogun, ibadan and many others.

He however implored the lucky beneficiaries to make good use of the equipment for the betterment of their life and people around them.

In the same vein, he enjoined his constituents to support the all progressive congress party in the coming elections by voting APC from top to buttom, Asiwaju Bola hammed Tinubu for president, senator Teslim Folarin for governor, himself for the House of Representatives and every other APC candidate.

The head of National lottery fund Mr Jamiu Badmus present at the event , lauded honorable Akin Alabi for deeming it fit to empower women , noting that this lofty initial is well appreciated as it will not only change the financial narrative of the beneficiaries but also the nation, adding as anyone who empowers men , youths and woman empowers a nation.

However, he urged him to continue the good works , calling on others to emulate him.

In their remarks,some of the beneficiaries appreciated the lawmaker for creating a means of livelihood as they equally pledged their support to him in the coming 2023 election.

RELATED NEWS