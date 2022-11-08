Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has called on the management and staff of of Wemabod, to build more homes for people to live in.

Akeredolu made the call in a good will message delivered on his behalf at the 60th anniversary celebration of Wemabod at a symposium, dinner and awards night, on Thursday at the Airport hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Akeredolu commended the property giant at 60, for its various strides across the country in terms of building and maintenance of the vision of Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and his governance team that set up the organisation 60 years ago. The position was also shared by Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, who was represented at the event and others present.

Wemabod at 60, multiple events celebration commenced on October 17 with a week long Tennis tournament in conjunction with Ikoyi Club 1938. A Jumat Service at the Dolphin Central Mosque, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi Lagos on October 21, 2022, a Christian Thanksgiving Service at the Archbishop Vining Anglican Church, Ikeja, on October 23, 2022, a ground breaking ceremony of the new 5000 sq.m. GLA Retail Development project at Surulere, on October 31, 2022, a commissioning of Units of the newly completed Luxury residential development at Ikoyi Crescent, on November 1, 2022, and the gala night grand finale.

The night started with an early evening cocktail on the red carpet followed by the national anthem and a welcome address by the MD/CEO of Wemabod, Mr Yemi Eyidiran, in the hall.

The Board Chairman of Wemabod, Otunba Oluseyi Oduntan, then gave his opening remarks, followed by a good will message by the Group Chairman of Odua Investment Company limited, Mr Bimbo Ashiru.

Ashiru noted that “the brand Wemabod has over the years undergone series of re-positioning, innovative rebranding and growth in line with unique strategic imperatives to improve upon the property portfolio that was inherited from the defunct Western Nigeria Marketing Board.”

With the theme for celebration being: innovative partnership and financing for sustainable real estate development in Nigeria. The keynote speaker Dr Abiodun Adedipe did justice to the theme as he declared that Wemabod should focus on funding and partnership for the future.

And to digress further on this, a panel made up of Hakeem Ogunniran, CEO of Ezimia Reality Co. Ltd, Folashade Hughes, former founding CEO of Briscoe properties Ltd, Barr. Olukemi Olamola Sijuwaju, founder, Greenland concepts Big Ltd, MD of Wemabod Mr Yemi Ejidiran along with the rapporteur, Femi Adewale, MD, Family Home Funds pointed out solutions for the theme.

While Hakeem noted that our economy is based on short term funds, he maintained real estate funding must thus be creative, that there’s no real estate without real estate financing. He noted that as an apostle of collaboration, he called for pensions funds to be invested in real estate.

Folashade on her part noted that population or demography are key drivers of real estate, that focus should also be on wealth management literacy, sustainability and thoughts on virtual real estate. While Oluwakemi talked about generating funds from contributions from co- operatives savings schemes. Dr Adedipe made a recap that building of roads in virgin areas, enable people move there, which means infrastructure is important as a key driver of real estate. And MD Wemabod concluded the session with “partnership and innovation is the key!”

The evening was not all about talk but also socialising and networking.

Part of the high points of the evening was a presentation of a documentary of Wemabod, how it all began and the story so far, which received great applause from the guests.

And soon it was dinner time, and a display of elaborate range of cuisines, followed by more good will messages, a presentation of awards to recipients by Mr Adewale GMD of Odua Investment Co. Ltd, and the ceremonial citing of the cut which attracted much laughter, chummy banters and fun remarks.

Cultural performances spiced the event, before a vote of thanks by eminent estate Surveyor Mr Emmanuel Efuntayo rounded up the evening programme, before the guests took to the dance floor.

Wemabob at 60 gala night was attended by corporate titans, business moguls, executives and key players in the real estate sector of Nigeria’s economy.

