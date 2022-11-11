•Granny was generous, prayerful, says Grandson

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, led his siblings and other family members to hold a Service of Songs for their late Mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu as part of the activities marking her funeral arrangements.

The Service of Songs held by All Saints’ Church, Jacob and Grace Chapel, Ido in Ibadan was attended by the Governor, his siblings and grandchildren.

Similarly, another Service of Songs was held simultaneously at St. Matthias Anglican Church, Orogun, Ibadan. The First Lady, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu joined the Governor’s siblings including Professor Wole Akeredolu, Pastor Kola Akeredolu, and Mrs Toyin Akeredolu.

At Jacob and Grace Chapel, the first bible lesson at the Service of Songs was read by the Governor’s younger sister, Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon, while mama’s last child, Mr. Femi Akeredolu took the second lesson. Governor Akeredolu’s daughter, Dr. Teniola Akeredolu read the last lesson.

In his testimony, Governor Akeredolu’s first child, Rotimi Akeredolu junior described the deceased as a special woman.

He said: ”Granny was a special woman. She has passed but her memory will definitely lingers on. One of my first memories was orogun. Granny was 100 percent devoted to God.

“One thing that was special about her was her generosity. She was very generous to everybody. It was painful that she passed away.”

In his vote of thanks, Governor Akeredolu said: “When we were laying the foundation stone of this chapel , only few of us were there. My mum was here. We laid the foundation together. And I want to specially appreciate All saints church.

“For allowing us to do that, I want to thank the Church.”

RELATED NEWS