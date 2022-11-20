From left: Princess Adenike Adedoyin-Ajayi, Chairman, Sub-Committee, Publicity; Aare Kola Oyefeso, member, Organising Committee;; Otunba Seni Adetu, Chairman and Asiwaju Solomon Onafowokan, member during a press conference to announce the forthcoming 5th year coronation anniversary and 60th birthday of the Akarigbo and Paramount ruler of Remo-Land, HRM Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, held in Sagamu, Ogun State on Friday

By Etop Ekanem

THE Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Dr Babatunde Ajayi has appealed to investors to establish businesses in Remoland, saying: “In the next 10 years, we see Remo as the industrial capital of Ogun State and Nigeria and a place were everybody want to live in peace, harmony and love.”

The monarch, who is also the Chairman, Council of Ogun State Traditional Rulers, spoke during a press briefing as part of activities marking his 5th coronation and 60th birthday celebrations, in his palace in Sagamu, Ogun State.

According to him, the over 40 Remo communities would provide conducive environment for businesses to thrive, as the activities of of cultists have been on the downward trend.

Listing activities lined for the celebrations, which will last for seven days from December 2 to 11, 2022, Otunba Seni Adetu, Chairman, Organizing Committee flanked by Aare Kola Oyefeso, member, organizing committee; Asiwaju Solomon Onafowokan, member; Princess Adenike Adedoyin-Ajayi, Chairperson Sub-committee, Publicity and others, said: “The double celebration is not just to socialize and make merry.

Our intention in addition to all of that is to showcase Remoland, most especially the laudable achievements of our dear Akarigbo in the last five years of ascending the throne of his forebears. We also want to use this opportunity to reveal some projects that give insight into the endless/limitless possibilities that abound in Remoland.

“Apart from the completed projects, we have some that are work in progress, as well as those categorized as short, medium, and long term projects targeted at meeting current and future needs of Remonians.

“There will be a commemorative Islamic prayers on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Sagamu Central Mosque while on Saturday, December 3, the youths of Remoland will converge on the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne for what promises to be a fulfilling sporting day. This will be followed by a dedicated thanksgiving service for Kabiyesi at St Saviour’s Church, Ikenne on Sunday, December 4

“On Monday, December 5, His Royal Majesty’s birthday will be celebrated at the Akarigbo’s Palace. While Wednesday, December marks the exact day five years ago when he ascended the throne, Social clubs and Remo people are expected to participate in a homage-paying ceremony with a cultural display to honour the Akarigbo on that day.

‘The Akarigbo Golf Tournament enters its 4th year and has been integrated into the coronation anniversary ceremonies. This will hold on Friday, December 9 at the Lafarge Golf Course, Sagamu.

“The historic coronation anniversary will come to a beautiful close with a grand reception for the Akarigbo of Remoland with top-notch dignitaries from the government, corporate organizations, the diaspora and the diplomatic community in attendance on Sunday, December 11, 2022 with the famous Master Guitarist, King Sunny Ade at the Band Stand..”

