THE Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Dr Babatunde Ajayi, has urged investors to establish businesses in Remoland.

The monarch, who is also the Chairman, Council of Ogun State Traditional Rulers, spoke at a press briefing as part of activities marking his 5th coronation and 60th birthday celebrations, in his palace in Sagamu, Ogun State.

He said: “In the next 10 years, we see Remo as the industrial capital of Ogun State and Nigeria and a place where everybody wants to live in peace, harmony and love.”

Listing activities lined up for the celebrations, the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Mr Seni Adetu, said: “The double celebration is not just to socialize and make merry. Our intention in addition to all of that is to showcase Remoland, most especially the laudable achievements of our dear Akarigbo in the last five years of ascending the throne of his forebears. We also want to use this opportunity to reveal some projects that give insight into the endless/limitless possibilities that abound in Remoland.

“Apart from the completed projects, we have some that are work in progress, as well as those categorized as short, medium, and long-term projects targeted at meeting current and future needs of Romanians.”

Other committee members are Aare Kola Oyefeso (member, organizing committee; Asiwaju Solomon Onafowokan (member), Princess Adenike Adedoyin-Ajayi; Chairperson Sub-committee, Publicity and others.

