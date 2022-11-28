The Ogun State gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has sent a message of congratulations to the Olu of Ibogun Land, an Ogun community, HRM Oba Abiodun fayemi ogunronbi.

His royal majesty just marked his second coronation anniversary and Ambassador Ajadi took time off to go and felicitate with the royal father in his palace.

In the congratulatory message, Ambassador Ajadi thanked God for keeping him alive and healthy to witness the anniversary.

He also prayed God to continue to sustain the Olu for the great tasks ahead.

Thanking the royal father for helping to keep the peace in his kingdom through effective interfacing between his subjects and other government agencies, he advised him not to relent.

According to Ajadi, the important role of traditional fathers in the development of the nation could not be underestimated.

He identified them as instruments of peace, saying that this was a prerequisite for development.

“It is my prayer for God to sustain you on the throne and to keep you strong and healthy”, Ajadi prayed

RELATED NEWS