By Kingsley Omonobi

The FCT Police Command has denied the arrest of one Aminu Mohammed a 500 level student of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa state

Reports had it that Muhammad, was arrested for posting a tweet written in Hausa and accompanied by a photo of the first lady, allegedly mocking the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari.

The tweet which was written in Hausa and accompanied by a photo of the first lady, when interpreted in English reads, “Mama has eaten poor people’s money and is now full.”

Shortly after the tweet, Muhammad was reported arrested by operatives of the DSS resulting to an outrage in the social media.

When contacted on the development Public Relations Officer of FCT Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh told Vanguard she was not aware of the student’s arrest by the Police Command.

