At least 10 people have been killed as an airstrike hit a convoy carrying fuel across the Iraqi border on Tuesday evening, according to The Times of Israel.

Two paramilitary officials said the strike attacked a convoy of about 15 trucks that had crossed from Iraq into Syria near Al-Qaim.

The report said it was not immediately clear who carried out the attack, and where the convoy was coming from, but the paramilitary officials said some of those killed were Iranians.

According to TTI, the area is thought to be home to a number of pro-Iranian militant groups adding that strikes near al-Qaim in the past have been blamed on Israel or the US.

The strike came a day after a US citizen, 45-year-old Stephen Edward Troell, was fatally shot in central Baghdad.

Troell, a native of Tennessee, was killed by unknown criminals in his car as he pulled up to the street where he lived with his family in Baghdad’s central Karrada district. It was a rare killing of a foreigner in Iraq in recent years, as security conditions have improved.

It was reported that no group claimed responsibility for Troell’s killing but the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, in less than two weeks office, ordered an investigation.

At a news conference Tuesday, Sudani hinted that the attack may have been perpetrated by rivals plotting to dent his premiership, adding, “Those who want to test our government in terms of security will fail.”

