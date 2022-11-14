By Prince Okafor

Air travellers from Nigeria to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, UAE, will be forced to consider alternative means of transportation in the coming days.

This came as Nigeria’s indigenous airline, Air Peace suspended flight operations to the country indefinitely.

This is coming against the backdrop of non-issuance of visas by the UAE government to Nigerians.

Read Also:

*M ore troubles for travellers, as UAE slams visa ban on Nigerians

* Tinubu will retire Atiku to Dubai in 2023 – APC campaign council

Vanguard had reported that the country’s immigration authorities last month announced a visa ban to Nigerians without any reason.

Also, they stated that all submitted applications are rejected and fees non-refundable.

Following the development, the management of Air Peace in a statement made available to Vanguard, stated that, “We hereby inform the public, especially our Dubai passengers, that effective from Tuesday, November 22, we shall be suspending our Dubai operations till further notice.

“This is consequent upon the persisting non-issuance of visas to Nigerian travellers by the government of the United Arab Emirates and the accompanying inconveniences.

“Air Peace has been operating into UAE even with the country’s recent travel restrictions.

“But given the heightening hurdles Nigerian travellers are facing in accessing the country, it has become imperative that we halt our operations to that destination.

“We shall provide further updates as the situation progresses.

“Passengers whose flights are affected by this development can mail our call center to attend to their concerns.”

RELATED NEWS