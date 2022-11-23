By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has disclosed that the Nigerian Airforce Safety Review Board (SRB) will examine the prevalent and evolving safety challenges in its operations to enable it adopt safety processes to ensure high safety standards.

Amao made the disclosure on Wednesday at the opening of the NAF Safety Review Board (SRB) meeting in Lagos noting that the meeting is holding primarily to review safety issues in the NAF with the aim of appraising the progress made so far in furtherance of efforts to enhance safety practices.

“Above all, the meeting is expected to enable members proffer realistic and lasting solutions to NAF safety related issues in operations, maintenance, health and environmental practices” the CAS said.

Air Marshal Amao also stated that beyond the discussions dwelling on safety in air operations, the year 2022 safety meeting “must also deliberate on health and environmental safety measures and strategies, bearing in mind the consequences of neglecting the working and living environments as well as poor personal health management.

Emphasizing the importance of the SRB in guiding the NAF towardsn appropriate allocation of resources to support all safety systems and build organizational culture that fosters safe practices, the Air Chief stressed “the need for all to understand that safety demands constant vigilance which the NAF is determined to enforce”.

While acknowledging that safety in the NAF remains a shared responsibility that requires synergy amongst personnel, the CAS directed the Chief of Standards and Evaluation to ensure that all NAF units have at least a safety-trained officer to mitigate the dangers associated with poor safety management and procedures.

He also reiterated the need for all NAF pilots and aircrew to continue to be updated with evolving safety measures and ensure they keep abreast with new safety innovations in line with best international practices.

Marshal Amao added that the NAF has continued to improve safety culture through the enhancement of safety education through the NAF Institute of Safety (NAFIS), which has been reinvigorated to conduct broad-based training and ensure that skilled personnel implement NAF safety strategies and processes.

He said, ‘Training programmes at NAFIS have recently been reviewed and tailored to meet the needs of various trade specialties” pointing out that “NAF pilots and Instructor Pilots have received flight safety training overseas and at NAFIS which has contributed to enhancing their training profiles.

The SRB meeting is coming barely a month after the NAF Operations Seminar held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where the CAS re-emphasized the need for NAF pilots to take extra safety precautions and measures to safeguard and avoid accidental air strikes on civilian lives and properties.

